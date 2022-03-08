Ibiza Clubbing Calendar 2022

Welcome to the Ibiza Clubbing Calendar 2022 – Clubbing is back

We have all the events happening over the summer on the White Isle listed below, just scroll through our Ibiza events calendar and find your events of the summer and make those memories that will last a lifetime in Ibiza dancing under the Mediterranean sunshine.

Mobile users turn your device to landscape view for an improved calendar experiance

Octan Opening Party Ibiza

Octan Ibiza Playa d'en Bossa Carrer de les Alzines, Playa D'en Bossa, Ibiza

The underground venue which had its debut season in 2019 returns with the Octan Opening Party Ibiza on Thursday the […]

Defected Festival Dalt Vila Ibiza

Dalt Vila Ibiza Dalt Vila, Ibiza Old Town, Ibiza

The finale to this year's International Music Summit will be the headline show IMS Dalt Vila Ibiza which is one […]

€50
Defected Ibiza Festival 2022
Defected Eden Ibiza

Eden San Antonio Ibiza Calle Salvador Espriu, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza

One of the early openers of the season will be Defected Eden Ibiza 2022 taking over the San Antonio super […]

€25
Early Season Ibiza Opening Parties

Pyramid Amnesia Ibiza

Amnesia Ibiza San Rafael Carretera Ibiza KM5, San Rafael, Ibiza

Pyramid Amnesia Ibiza returns on Sundays this summer from the 12th June until the 9th October, there will also be […]

€55
Pacha Ibiza Opening Party

Pacha Ibiza Town Av. 8 d'Agost, Ibiza Town, Ibiza

Pacha Ibiza Opening Party will be held on Friday the 29th April heralding the all year round club in Ibiza […]

€70
Ushuaïa Ibiza Opening party 2022

Ushuaia Ibiza Playa d'en Bossa Platja d'en Bossa 10, Sant Jordi de ses Salines, Ibiza

The Ushuaïa Ibiza Opening party, well we are in for a double treat with a double opening alongside Hï Ibiza […]

€50
Defected Festival Dalt Vila Ibiza

Dalt Vila Ibiza Dalt Vila, Ibiza Old Town, Ibiza

Summer 2022 is a true celebration for everyone with dancing returning to the White Isle and to kick off the […]

€55
Hï Ibiza opening party 2022

Hï Ibiza Playa d'en Bossa Ibiza Platja d'en Bossa, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, ibiza

Part two of a true welcome back Together better takes place at Hi Ibiza on Saturday the 30th April an […]

€55
Defected Festival Octan Ibiza

Octan Ibiza Playa d'en Bossa Carrer de les Alzines, Playa D'en Bossa, Ibiza

Part of the Defected Festival Ibiza kicking off the 2022 season with sea one of their sub-labels Classic Music Company […]

€15

ES PARADIS IBIZA OPENING

Es Paradis San Antonio Ibiza Calle Salvador Espriu 2, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza

The most beautiful club in the world will throw open its doors on Sunday the 1st May as the Es […]

€30

Latest Ibiza Clubbing News

