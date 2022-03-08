Welcome to the Ibiza Clubbing Calendar 2022 – Clubbing is back
We have all the events happening over the summer on the White Isle listed below, just scroll through our Ibiza events calendar and find your events of the summer and make those memories that will last a lifetime in Ibiza dancing under the Mediterranean sunshine.
Mobile users turn your device to landscape view for an improved calendar experiance
1 event,
- 8th April 2022Defected drops Ibiza lineups ahead of its anticipated 2022 season. Returning to San Antonio’s Eden for the longest season in memory, the brand prepares to embark on a long hot summer of house with 23-weeks of parties. Bringing a rich array of house music talent to San Antonio including headliners such as Floorplan, Hannah Wants, John Summit, Gorgon City, S.A.M. and many more across the summer, Defected is set to make a splash with its long-awaited return to the Island. “Absence makes the beat grow stronger. For over three decades Ibiza has been front and centre of dance music’s calendar and the enforced two-season hiatus has only served to make us all appreciate how integral the Island is to the dance music community. We are beyond energised to know that we are returning to Eden, San Antonio next summer.” – Simon Dunmore, Defected founder Championing both household names and rising stars alike, this year’s line-up demonstrates Defected’s gold-standard musical policy as it recruits the biggest names in house music for the season. An opportunity to showcase artists who have released on the label, Denmark’s S.A.M., Moxy Music founder Darius Syrossian and Dutch mainstay Ferreck Dawn will all head to Eden following successful record releases on the Defected imprint in 2022. London’s Afro house champions Sef Kombo and Kitty Amor are among those making their Eden debuts this summer, alongside fresh talent like LP Giobbi, Anna Collecta and Kayper while returning favourites like label head honcho Simon Dunmore, Sam Divine, Catz ‘N Dogz and Melé reinstate their positions as residents for the season. Remaining one of the Island’s most affordable events, tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale from £22. Making clubbing accessible for all generations has been a core part of Defected’s Ibiza offering since launching its weekly residency at Eden in 2017, allowing clubbers from all walks of life to enjoy the label’s unique brand of house party and DJs of the highest calibre. With free weekly pre-parties at iconic sunset spot Café Mambo also making their return, Defected will once again make its mark on San Antonio Friday nights for the summer. As a new generation of house fans prepare to experience Ibiza to the fullest for the first time throughout this summer’s season, under the slogan In Our House We Are All Equal Defected invites them to celebrate everything there is to love about house music, sharing its values of inclusivity, togetherness and escapism on the dancefloor.... Read more...
- 6th April 2022Es Vedra is one of those unique spots in the world that takes your breath away every time you see it. Located just off the coast of Ibiza near Cala d Hort, the huge limestone rock towers up from the crystal clear sea and is shrouded in mystery and legend. Could it be the last remaining part of Atlantis left above the waters? Is it home to the Sirens and Nymphs who tried to seduce Odysseus from his ship? Or is it simply a gateway or navigation beacon for UFO’s? I have no answers to these questions or any of the other myths that surround Es Vedra; however, it is said to be the third most magnetic rock in the world, something that perhaps is the cause of many of the old myths and unexplained happenings. Es Vedra was in the film South Pacific and was featured on the cover of Mike Oldfield’s “Voyager” album and today can be seen in many a high gloss fashion magazine as a simply stunning backdrop to their latest photoshoot. The best time to visit, in our opinion, if you want to soak up the truly magical vibe, is to visit at Sunset. Getting there is easy by car, through winding lanes and turning off the main road onto a bumpy dirt track and driving very carefully down to the makeshift carpark Parking up is relatively easy, thanks to the local hippies who seem to always be on hand to direct you into a suitable space. After a short walk, you emerge onto a plateau of rock overlooking the sea where you will catch your first breath-taking glimpse of Es Vedra. You can choose to continue on a fairly hard climb upwards to sit beside the tower above or take a seat on the rocks in front of you. Whichever option you choose, you will find yourself losing hours just watching, looking and contemplating life. You will hardly notice as others arrive to join the spectacle as an air of peace and tranquillity surrounds you, you become lost in your own thoughts with just the distant sound of the waves below and the incredible sun slowly setting in front of you. As the sun slips beneath the waves and darkness starts to descend you can often hear musicians playing, their music floating on the breeze adding to the already magical atmosphere. It is a place I return to time and time again, not only for the magic of the sunset but for that peaceful stillness that allows you to enjoy a moment or two’s reflection, something that is so often lost in today’s modern life. Regardless of the myths and legends, there is defiantly something magical and very special about this great Ibizan landmark that should be experienced by all.... Read more...
- 2nd April 2022One of the most famous landmarks in Ibiza is the Egg, located on the main roundabout in San Antonio. It symbolises the local claim that Christopher Columbus was born in the region around San Antonio. The egg shape is said to represent a story that when Christopher Columbus was looking for funding for his route west to the Indies he was told it was impossible. He then asked if it was possible to stand an egg up on its end to which he was told it is impossible. Christopher Columbus then proceeded to crack the base of an egg which enabled him to stand it on its end. He received the funding needed and the rest as they say is history. In the centre of the statue is a model of his boat, Santa Maria. Since the early 1990s when it was erected, it has become a true internationally known landmark and what everyone uses when giving directions in San An.... Read more...
- 31st March 2022Dance music charity Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) is bringing back its Cycle Ibiza Challenge, a one of its kind way to experience Ibiza. The three-day event takes place on the 19th, 20th and 21st of May and includes up to 260km of cycling around the stunning coastlines and iconic settings of the white isle. All proceeds will go to LNADJ’s Back on Track campaign, which provides food, shelter, education, equipment and the tools for a better life at a variety of children’s homes and community projects in developing countries. Funds raised from the Cycle Ibiza Challenge 2022 will specifically support Angel’s Gate Home for street involved boys based in Moshi, Tanzania, and will provide vocational training and bicycles, both of which are life-changing for the boys. The event can either be entered for the duration or for individual days, and entry prices range from £100 up to £1,000 to enter a team of 6. Prices include guides, Garmin route planning, bike set-up and a mechanical support vehicle. The different range of distances are suitable for both intermediate and more advanced riders. Entrants can either take their own equipment or bike hire is available, and each rider is encouraged to raise a minimum of £200 through sponsorships and donations. The planned routes give people the chance to see the beauty of Ibiza from a different perspective, taking in the incredible scenery of the salt lakes of Las Salinas, the picturesque villages of Santa Gertrudis, San Josep, San Juan and many more whilst also passing world famous venues like DC-10 and Café Mambo to name a few hotspots. Returning for its fifth year, Cycle Ibiza has raised around £30,000 over the years, most of which has been invested into developing the infrastructure and accommodations at Angels Gate home for street involved boys or Feathers Tale Children’s village, both in Tanzania. The funding has also provided vocational training for the boys and 20 cleft pallet operations for children in the Philippines. Jonny Lee, Founder of LNADJ said, “Cycle Ibiza always gives a great opportunity for a team of us to share a fantastic few days riding around Ibiza challenging ourselves with the Ibiza hills, whilst fundraising to change the lives of young people. Team spirit is high and I get to share insights with the riders about our other work around the world, to inspire continued support.” For further information, to register and to see the full maps and routes planned, visit: https://www.lastnightadjsavedmylife.org/cycleibiza2022/ Last Night A DJ Saved My Life is a registered charity in England & Wales no 1142478.... Read more...
- 29th March 2022This summer Hardwell World Tour Comes to Ibiza for one date only on Sunday the 14th August at Ushuaia Ibiza in Playa d’en Bossa. After a hugely applauded return to the stage at Ultra Music Festival Miami this last weekend Hardwell released the dates for his world tour, Rebels Never Die. The tour starts with a host of festivals over the summer including one date in Ibiza at Ushuaia which also coincides with a new album release of the same name. Dropping seven years after his debut album ‘United We Are’, the 14-track ‘Rebels Never Die’ will be released via his own Revealed Recordings. An official release date is to be confirmed. Three tracks from the release – its title track, ‘Broken Mirror’, ‘Into The Unknown’ – are available to pre-order now. We cannot wait to see the Dutch DJ return to Ibiza and as part of Hardwell’s Bio update upon his return, Hardwell said he “Rebels Neve Die represents a critical point in the musical shift for one of electronic music’s biggest known stars” and having watched him at Ultra we are excited to party under the Mediterranean sunshine this August. More information as we get the details.... Read more...
- 26th March 2022The White Isle is full of magical places, myths & legends and Atlantis a secret cove in Ibiza is no exception. Situated at the foot of the cliffs opposite the magical and mythical Es Vedra close to Cala d’Hort the rock formations here are truly unique and exceptional. Another one of those places to visit in Ibiza that is not for the faint-hearted especially if approaching from the land, however, by sea it is a little easier. The story of Atlantis or Sa Pedrera to give it the correct name begins way back in the 16th century when it was a quarry with the stone being extracted and then taken by boat for use in the construction of the walls and Castillo of Dalt Vila. The name Atlantis was given to this place by the early hippies in the 50s and 60s who made this spot their own as a place of quiet reflection and rest. Over the years artists have left their mark by carving faces, dragons, calls of peace and other symbolic imagery into the rocks. The quarrying of the rock has also left holes with some under the level of the sea, which are filled with water from rain and the waves forming incredible natural pools. Just above Atlantis, there is also a small cave where the stone masons and later the hippies could take refuge from the inclement weather. Getting to Atlantis on foot is not for the faint of heart though and involves quite a steep descent with the return ascent is especially tough going in the height of the summer heat. If you ever get the chance to go by sea you can moor close by and swim to the cove. It is highly rewarding and a dip in the man made pool is something to experience before lying out under the Mediterranean sun on the rock formations surrounding Atlantis.... Read more...
- 25th March 2022The new is in and Solardo join CamelPhat on Tuesdays at Ushuaia Ibiza for a brand new party this summer for 16 weeks from the 17th June until the 30th September. CamelPhat, Liverpudlian pair Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala have enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the dance music world. Since breaking through with global hit ‘Cola’ in 2017, the duo have continued to evolve their sound, releasing a slew of hits along with their groundbreaking silver-certified debut album ‘Dark Matter’, fast becoming one of Beatport’s biggest-selling artists of all time. Solardo, AKA James Eliot & Mark Richards, have proven to host some of the hottest parties in Ibiza and around the world. With hugely successful residencies at Hï Ibiza alongside CAMELPHAT and FISHER in 2019, the switch from nights at Hï Ibiza to days at Ushuaïa Ibiza is set to be the ultimate pool-side party experience. As one of the UK’s biggest house music exports, Solardo bring their inimitable tech house sound to millions of fans across the global tour circuit each year. Known for their diversity as label owners, producers and curators, Solardo have carved out a reputation for delivering an impeccable mix of anything from gritty underground tracks to hands in the air dance anthems. The jewel in the White Isle’s party crown, Ushuaïa Ibiza’s dedication to bringing the most-sought after names to their world-famous poolside stage ensures they remain one step ahead of the game every time. The team behind the #1 Open Air Club raises the bar ever higher, with an impeccable lineup of superstar residents from across the electronic music spectrum playing from daytime to midnight. This summer is lining up to be one of the White Isle finest with talent from across the globe making Ibiza their summer home and we cannot for Solardo join CamelPhat on Tuesdays at Ushuaia Ibiza. Tickets are now available for all 16 dates this summer here.... Read more...
- 20th March 2022As the tourist boom of the 60s took hold the original Super Club of Ibiza was designed and built in the hills above San Jose. At that time tourists arriving on the island were bused around and were a very captive audience, opening up much needed new opportunities for astute businesses across the island. From researching about what many know as The Festival Club work originally started on the complex in 1969 on the hills above San Jose, which sits on the old road between Ibiza Town and San Antonio. After building a road through the pine forests to the site it took 3 years to finish building the complex, complete with bars, a restaurant with a huge outdoor terraced seating area, an amphitheatre, an outdoor dance floor and several indoor spaces perfect for dancing the night away. Opening in 1972 tour operators would bus their captive holiday goers up into the hills each evening to enjoy, great food, performance art, mock bullfighting and of course the music until the early hours where they would be bused back to their accommodation. The package holiday was a new phenomenon but with the growing oil crisis in 1973 pushing airfares up less and less package holidaymakers came to Ibiza and with rising costs and growing debts The Festival Club closed in 1974. Several attempts were made to reopen the venue, but alas to no avail, and it has since been left abandoned with nature slowly reclaiming the site back. Today it is a crumbling reminder of what once was. An aerial view shows the layout of the complex with its mock bullring and amphitheatre, the terraced restaurant seating area with the dance floor and open air stage below with a small dance floor. Inside the main buildings, you can still make out the main dance room, the stage and where several bars would have been placed as well as the main entrance. As with many abandoned buildings in Ibiza, the artists of the island have made their mark and it is now a graffiti artist’s paradise. Nowadays it’s a popular venue for promo videos and photoshoots as the fantastic graffiti gives that truly urban edgy abandoned feel much loved by many of the modern brands. Throwing back to the early 70s this must of been an incredible venue, something the island had never seen before and despite looking and asking everyone we have yet to find any videos of its glory days although a few pictures do exist. One of the myths and legends is that Bob Marley played here and although we cannot categorically say he didn’t visit the site, he definitely did not hold a concert here as his first visit to the island was in 1978 by which point the site was abandoned and somewhat forgotten. It is amazing to think now that only a few years later the likes of Pacha and Amnesia opened on the island, both who are still going strong to this day. What could have been if the Festival Club Ibiza had survived those first few years If not for a few years we could all be taking the discobus to the hills above San Jose and partying while the sun sets across the island at the Festival Club. You can still visit the site today but we suggest going with a tour or a guide as the locals are very protective of the original Super Club of Ibiza.... Read more...
- 19th March 2022Having missed the last two years its time to get those feet back on the dancefloor and Defected are celebrating in style with the Defected Ibiza Festival 2022 with 5 events over 3 days this spring. Running from the 29th April until the 1st June Defected will take over four venues for 4 unique events. It all starts at Cafe Mambo on Friday 29th April with a FREE show after the sunset dips beneath the Mediterranean waves. After the opening event, it’s the short walk across San Antonio to Eden where Defected will celebrate the opening party of their Ibiza season. In our house we are all equal is the mantra and the opening night will see Defected’s head honcho Simon Dunmore plays alongside Low Steppa, Hannah Wants, Riva Starr and Darius Syrossian. On Saturday its the turn of Dalt Vila to host an evening with Bob Sinclar and Lil’ Louie Vega, who will join house music icon Danny Tenaglia and force of nature Honey Dijon before head honcho Simon Dunmore and Natasha Diggs complete the bill. After Dalt Vila its time for Octan to host a very special event for Classic Music Co a sub-brand of Defected with DJs Luke Solomon and Chicagoan Derrick Carter, as you might have guessed from the name, Classic. embodies the classic sound of House. Soulful, jackin’, Chicago House. Catch DJs Dan Shake, Natasha Diggs, Sophie Lloyd, Melvo Baptiste and Ibiza-based collective Melon Bomb too. Last but by no means least to round out the Defected Ibiza Festival is a return to Amnesia and have programmed a future-focused line-up, giving a platform to House music stars of the present and next generation. Melé, Ferreck Dawn and Mambo Brothers line-up along with Simon’s sons Louie and Lucas AKA The Dunmore Brothers with more to be announced. This will be a great way to kick off the Defected and Ibiza season 2022 and its time to see you all on the dance floor again. Just click the links for more information on each event.... Read more...
- 16th March 2022Located within walking distance of San Antonio’s main beach, Tapas Ibiza Restaurant and Garden Bar is set away from the promenade down a rather dark and slightly imposing road (behind Linekers Bar) which takes you to another world of San Antonio. Firstly it’s extremely peaceful despite being just a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of San Antonio. Even on nights where they are full to bursting, everyone seems to talk in hushed tones enjoying the peace and serenity of the venue that helps makes the atmosphere simply perfect. The owners and staff are extremely welcoming and attentive and even on evenings when we have forgotten to book a short wait in their garden with drinks is always a relaxing treat. However, our advice is to book ahead, especially during the peak summer months. They have a small indoor seating area a much larger covered outdoor terrace as well as the garden bar where functions, cocktail masterclasses and weddings take place as well as a lovely place to wait to be seated. The food is a mix of traditional Spanish dishes with a modern twist and there is something for everyone on the menu. Tapas as the name suggests means that you each take your pick of 2 or 3 items from the menu and then share everything once served (this is true collective dining). There is such a variety of dishes to choose from Bruschetta through to Whole baked Camembert and so many dishes in-between. They also have a children’s menu for the younger members of your party, although we found ours were more than happy with the main menu getting to try new dishes at their own pace. (you can find the full menu here) Picking just a few of our favourite dishes is always hard but that’s the great thing especially when you visit as a group if everyone orders something different you get to share and try a little bit of everything and if like us you find a new firm favourite you can of course order another round just for yourself. I highly recommend what has become their famous house dish – Popeye (pan fried beef mince and spinach with parmesan, cream & black pepper). It is an interesting sight when it arrives but the taste is simply out of this world. Their freshly made cocktails are impeccable and without doubt, they serve some of the best Mojitos in the whole of Ibiza (trust us we have tried lots in the interests of research). We have lost many hours at Tapas Ibiza enjoying great food and amazing drinks whether sat in the garden or on the terrace watching the sun go down, recharging our batteries ready for our next Ibiza adventure. This is, without doubt, our favourite restaurant in Ibiza and we highly recommend it to everyone who visits the island and they ar open April till October each year. If you have food allergies contact them in advance as they will go above and beyond to cater for your specific requirements. For their full menu and more information check out their website tapasibiza.com or follow them on Twitter here twitter.com/tapasibiza... Read more...
